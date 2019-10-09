OTTUMWA — The Indian Hills Computer Software Development program is gearing up for its annual Byte Jam competition and is still accepting registrations from high school teams interested in taking part. This year’s event will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 12, on the IHCC Ottumwa campus.
Byte Jam is a team-based competition that helps to introduce students to the coding and design processes that go into the apps and websites they use every day. Teams will have a choice of making a mobile or web application using this year’s theme, “western,” chosen by IHCC computer programming students.
There are no limits on team size or the number of teams that a school may have. In the past, high schools in Iowa and Missouri have been represented in the event. High school teams are split into two divisions: bits for those with little to no prior programming experience, and bytes for those that have had some previous programming classes or experiences.
Susan Wilson, an instructor in the Indian Hills Computer Software Development program, says representatives from a number of companies attend Byte Jam each year and they participate in judging, share job and internship opportunities and conduct interviews. Wilson says it’s a mini job fair that lets students learn about the many companies that hire students after they graduate from the program.
Area high school students or teachers who might be interested in taking part in the competition should contact Wilson at Susan.Wilson@indianhills.edu for more information.