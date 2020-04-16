Indian Hills Community College is halfway through a grant that appears to be having a major impact for the students it was designed to assist. The POWER grant from the Iowa Department of Public Health was awarded to Indian Hills last year. And, according to IHCC Executive Dean of Arts and Sciences and Academic Support Services Darlas Shockley, it has been very successful in its initial year.
Shockley said the grant, with nearly $175,000 awarded in 2019-20, has provided direct support to students who qualify for assistance for food, transportation, housing and child care. The funds also pay a portion of the salary of the college’s Pathway Navigator, who assists students by connecting them to resources on-campus as well as in the community.
Eighty percent of the students receiving support during the first year of the IDPH grant are either currently enrolled or have graduated/completed their goal at Indian Hills by obtaining a certificate or degree. The figures show that 23 of the students taking advantage of the grant funding were unemployed at the time of their enrollment at IHCC. In addition, 137 other household members were helped by the grant funds.