The Indian Hills Community College Foundation will be offering a limited number of need-based scholarships in the amount of $100 to area students who would like to attend one of the Black Rocket computer programming summer camps. These week-long camps offer students ages 8-14 the opportunity to learn basic computer programming skills related to video game development.
Younger students (ages 8-10) will attend camp in the morning and older students (ages 11-14) will attend in the afternoon. The full-tuition price for each camp is $150. To apply for a scholarship, families may visit the kids’ camp webpage at www.indianhills.edu/kidscamps. Scholarship applications will be reviewed and awarded on an ongoing basis, so families interested in receiving assistance are encouraged to apply early. The first Black Rocket camp will start on June 15.
In addition to the Black Rocket camps, Indian Hills will be offering a variety of other kids’ camps this summer. Topics for the day camps include: babysitting, culinary arts, robot-building, technology, theatre make-up and weird science. The cost for the camps ranges from $25 to $60. The majority of camps will be held in Ottumwa on the Indian Hills Main Campus, and a few select camps will also be held at the Centerville Campus.
A complete listing of camps along with their descriptions can be found at www.indianhills.edu/kidscamps. Parents will also find an easy, online registration portal on this page. Any questions about the camps should be directed to Amy Hammack at amy.hammack@indianhills.edu or 641-683-5216.