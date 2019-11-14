The annual art faculty exhibition in the Art Gallery on the Indian Hills Community College Ottumwa campus will feature the artwork of Lisa Fritz, Peter Roers and Mark McWhorter. The exhibition can be viewed from Nov. 18 through Dec. 12.
The public is invited to the opening reception of this art display at which viewers may view the artwork and visit with the artists regarding their works, many of which will be for sale. The reception will be held on Monday, Nov. 18 from 7-8:30 pm. Refreshments will be served.
Lisa Fritz has taught at Indian Hills since 1986, currently teaching studio art courses on the Centerville campus and graphic design on the Ottumwa campus. She will be showing drawings, photography, photo collage, lino prints and paintings. “My work, regardless of media, is mainly derived from nature and animal behavior,” Fritz says. “I am working on a new series of pattern and texture explorations through the use of photographic collages and linocut prints.”
Peter Roers has taught photography courses on the Ottumwa campus as an adjunct instructor for five years. A U.S. Navy photographer for 20 years, Roers worked in underwater, studio and aerial assignments.
Mark McWhorter has taught art at IHCC since 1980. He teaches art studio and art history on the Ottumwa campus and oversees the operation of the Indian Hills Art Gallery. Watercolors, drawings and acrylic paintings of scenes from Iowa as well as the mountains of the American West are favorite subjects for McWhorter. His stoneware pottery on display will include an array of teapots, mugs, bowls and lidded jars.
The Indian Hills Art Gallery is located in the Ottumwa campus library. The gallery is open from 8 a.m.-8:40 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 4:30-10 p.m. on Sunday.