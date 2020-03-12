The Annual Indian Hills Community College Foundation Scholarship Auction is right around the corner. The event is held to raise money to fund scholarships for students at Indian Hills Community College. This will be the 43rd year for the auction which has been called the largest of its kind in southeast Iowa.
This year’s auction will have a few changes from previous years. Although the book booth will no longer be offered, the Indian Hills Foundation is happy to announce the plant booth will return this year. The Horticulture/Turfgrass program will have plants for sale. After a brief hiatus last year, the program has worked hard to ensure plants will be available. The Culinary Arts program will offer food on site for purchase as well.
This year’s auction will still be packed with wonderful finds and incredible deals. Mark your calendars for April 25. Doors open at 8 a.m. with the auction beginning at 9:00. Donations are still being accepted and you can contact Becky Henderson at 641-68-5156 if you have items to donate.