Indian Hills Community College has released the names of the students who were on the college’s academic Honor Roll for the 2019-20 Winter Term. To be included on the Honor Roll an IHCC student must be enrolled full-time and have a grade point average for the term of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale.
Local students receiving the honor, sorted by home town, were:
BLAKESBURG: Ashley D. Claussen, Elisabeth A. Glosser
CENTERVILLE: Anna B. Bowen, Cameron Voss, Holly C. Sheston, Milan Van Der Breggen, Ryoya Yamashita, Thayda K. Houser, Claire Mathews, Bryanna N. Cossolotto, Jeremy M. Croteau, Yuichiro Kamata, Brady M. Nowicki, Maggie J. Cowan, Aubreyonna D. McGill, Hannah L. Hinners, Barry L. Harsch, Josue Mireles, Nick S. Marshall, Wyatt D. Wendell, Ko Nakada, Daniel D. Hargrave, Jurgen Zwitzer, Nathan J. Welch, Mason E. Haskell, Dave Janssen, Cameryn G. Gheer, Ethan J. Susin, Abigayle J. Sweet
EXLINE: Frank J. Emmart, Logan J. Jellison, Solana S. Foglesong
MELROSE: Preston S. Williams
MORAVIA: Justin K. Brown
MOULTON: Peter Thullen
PLANO: Ashtin A. Glenn, Dugun R. Glenn
PROMISE CITY: Franchesca B. DeVore
RATHBUN: Heather K. Lancaster
UNIONVILLE: M’chelle E. Allen
UNIONVILLE, MO: Cody Heidenwith, Tyron C. Casady