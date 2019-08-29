OTTUMWA — Indian Hills Community College has released the names of the students who were on the college’s academic Honor Roll for the 2019 Summer Term. To be included on the Honor Roll an IHCC student must be enrolled fulltime and have a grade point average for the term of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale.

CENTERVILLE: Elizabeth N. Budiselich, Macy L. Underwood, Barry L. Harsch, Barbara E. Carter, Cameron Voss, Abbie I. Pangburn

CORYDON: Megan L. Metzger, James M. Klein, Caleb G. Pounds

DRAKESVILLE: Nathan C. Hunter

MORAVIA: Justin K. Brown

RUSSELL: Michael L. Alexander

SEYMOUR: Caleb A. Christine

