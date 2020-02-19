Students in the three Agricultural Science programs at Indian Hills Community College were busy this month competing at conferences where they were able to showcase their skills in a number of different areas.
Four students won first-place honors at the Iowa Professional Agricultural Student Organization (PAS) conference in Ames. The winners included Morgan Heaberlin of Moravia for Employment Interview – Forestry and Natural Resources; Dayton Carnahan of Ottumwa and Madelynn Small of Bloomfield for Turfgrass Management Specialist Team; and Rachel Beary of Attica for Speakers in Ag – Impromptu.
Those earning first-place selections will move on to compete at the National PAS conference in Minnesota next month. Brydon Kaster, professor of Agriculture Science at IHCC, won the Outstanding Service Award honor at the state conference. A number of other students placed in various events there as well.
PAS is a career and technical student organization approved by the US Department of Agriculture as an integral part of career and technical education.
More than 15 IHCC students attended the Iowa Agribusiness Showcase and Conference in Des Moines earlier this month. Jade Spencer of Chariton was awarded the $1000 scholarship that was given out at the event. He is a second-year student in the Landscape and Turfgrass Technology program.
The Agriculture and Construction Technology program, based on the Indian Hills Centerville campus, includes Landscape and Turfgrass, Animal Science, Precision Farming and Construction Technology degree options. The ag programs are interrelated and share programs and facilities to provide students the best opportunity to prepare for a career in their topic of interest. More information about these programs can be found at www.indianhills.edu/ag.