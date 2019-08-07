Hy-Vee presents local child with bike

As part of a collaborative effort between Hy-Vee and Variety, the Children’s Charity, Centerville’s Hy-Vee Dollar Fresh presented a bike to a local child this week.
During Hy-Vee’s Petals for Pedals event, which took place July 17-30, a portion of the proceeds from every dozen rose bouquet sold went toward purchasing a bike to benefit children who experience various life challenges, including those who are at-risk, critically ill or live with special needs.
Along with a bike, Jose Garcia was also presented with a helmet and bike lock.