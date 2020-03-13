The Centerville School District has canceled the Howar Middle School's spring play, scheduled to begin tonight.
The play will be recorded during a matinee and posted online to be viewed.
“Be My Ghost,” by Tim Kelly, is a comedic play centering around George Travis. Travis, similar to Stephen King, is a horror-fiction writer but has writer’s block. To attempt to break it, he is sent by his aunt and wife to a stay at a spooky inn in New Hampshire. That’s when the terror begins.
Members of the cast and crew are listed below:
Cast: George – Cohen Huisman; Sheriff – Oliver Stober; Ken – Brady Belloma; Billy – Euan Lechtenberg; Stonewall – Nate Sells; Paul – Will Collins; Cabdriver/RT – Greger Barth; Charlie – Blane Clayworth; Andrew – Lukas Lassabe; Maynard – Hagin Byrd; Betty – Jessica Rudacille; Zola – Lauren Phillips; Shrivel – Avery Bishop; Countess – Alyssa Krull; Paulette – Noelle Craver; Almira – Mylee Sias; Peggy – Taylor Martin; Frost – Melody Noel; Dorothy – Olivia Miller; Mercy – Sophie Henderson; and Lily – Megan Lamb.
Lights: Jazmyn Dell, Ayden Beeson, and Olexa Williams.
Sound: Jennifer Smalley and Jacob Cairns.
Set Crew: Caden Griffith, Kayla Fagan, Brady Cisler, and Kiera Klum.
Make-up Crew: Layneigh Bullard, Ashlynn Squires, Olivia Thompkins, Mackenzie Thompkins, Faith Owens, Gabby DePaula, Kiera Klum, and Lucky Vandermark.