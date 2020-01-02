Winter has arrived! Don’t get caught unprepared for all the things that Iowa winters can throw at us. Winter storms can put us at a higher risk of car accidents, frostbite, carbon monoxide poisoning, hypothermia, frostbite and heart attacks from overexertion. The following tips can keep you safe during winter weather.
Make sure that your car is winter-ready.
1. Maintain appropriate antifreeze level and have the radiator serviced.
2. Check tire tread.
3. Keep gas tank full to avoid ice in the tank and fuel lines.
4. Use a wintertime formula in your windshield washer.
5. Keep a wintertime emergency kit in your car in case you become stranded. The kit should include a portable cell phone charger; blankets; food and water; booster cables, flares, tire pump, and a bag of sand or cat litter (for traction); maps; flashlight, battery-powered radio, and extra batteries; first-aid kit; and plastic bags (for sanitation).
6. When planning travel, be aware of current and forecast weather conditions.
7. Avoid traveling when the weather service has issued advisories.
8. If you must travel, inform a friend or relative of your proposed route and expected time of arrival.
Follow these safety rules if you become stranded in your car:
Make your car visible to rescuers; Stay with your car unless safety is no more than 100 yards away; Keep your body warm. Wrap your entire body in extra clothing, blankets, or newspapers; Stay awake and stay moving. Keep moving your arms and legs to improve circulation and stay warmer; Run the motor (and heater) for about 10 minutes per hour, opening one window slightly to let in air; and Make sure that snow is not blocking the exhaust pipe—this will reduce the risk of carbon monoxide poisoning.
Be prepared for weather-related power outages.
1. Stock food that needs no cooking or refrigeration. Store water in clean containers.
2. Keep your cell phone charged.
3. Keep grills, camp stoves, and generators out of the house, basement and garage.
4. Locate generators at least 20 feet from the house.
5. Leave your home immediately if the CO detector sounds, and call 911.
Outdoor safety hazards:
Outdoor activities can expose you to several safety hazards, but you can take these steps to prepare for them:
1. Wear appropriate outdoor clothing. Lots of layers and waterproof footwear.
2. Sprinkle cat litter or sand on icy patches.
3. Learn safety precautions to follow when outdoors. Work slowly when doing outside chores, take a buddy and an emergency kit when you are participating in outdoor recreation and carry a cell phone.
Winter storms and cold temperatures can be dangerous, but we can keep ourselves and our loved ones safe by planning ahead. The key to being prepared.
Above all, be ready to check on family and neighbors who are especially at risk from cold weather hazards. If you have pets, bring them inside. But if you cannot bring them inside, provide adequate, warm shelter and unfrozen water to drink.
No one can stop the onset of winter. However, if you follow these suggestions, you will be ready for it when it comes.
For more information about winter safety contact the Appanoose County Public Health office at (641) 437-4332. Additional information about winter safety can be found at https://www.cdc.gov/disasters/winter/index.html