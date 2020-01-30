The Hope Chest Thrift Store will be begin accepting donations from the community again starting Feb. 1 under new guidelines.
For various reasons, the thrift store has announced they will not accept the following items as donations:
- Old, stained, or missing pieces plastics
- Cheap sports bottles
- Used bed pillows
- Broken, chipped, cracked or glued glassware
- Broken appliances (also no gas appliances)
- Broken toys
- Old TVs (will still take flat screen TVs)
- Old or broken computers (will take computers running Windows 10)
- Non-working electronics
- Old printers
- Encyclopedias and magazines
- Worn out sports balls and gloves
- Muddy, worn out, or single shoes
- Worn out purses
- Worn out rubber backed rugs
- Wet, smelly, or dirty clothes
An official guide is available at the Hope Chest Thrift Store and on their Facebook page.
Hope Chest reports they’ve been growing quickly into their new spacious facility at the corner of Haynes Avenue and North 18th St. in Centerville. The thrift store opened in August.
To help with organizing what they already had, the thrift store halted donations in December and January to catch up.
“We say a huge thank you to the people who bring donations for their patience and understanding during that time,” Holly Oden, Hope Chest manager, said.
“We look forward to taking your wonderful donated items beginning again in February.”