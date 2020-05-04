The New Hope's Hope Chest Thrift Store will reopen on Tuesday, May 5.
The store will be open from Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., at 1003 N. 18th St. in Centerville (the former Pete Harkness auto dealership).
Donations will be received Thursdays and Fridays from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. and Saturdays 10 a.m.-Noon.
The Hope Chest is part of the local charity, New Hope Counseling Center, and all proceeds from the store go to help fund the local mission work of Faith-based Counseling services that are provided free of charge. New Hope and the Hope Chest serve the communities of the south-central Iowa region.