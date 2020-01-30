Honey Creek Resort has been selected as a winner of both The Knot Best of Weddings and WeddingWire Couples’ Choice Awards for 2020.
The Knot, a leading wedding planning brand and app, analyzed its millions of user reviews across various vendor categories to determine the Best of Weddings winners. In 2020, only five percent of the hundreds of thousands of local wedding professionals listed on The Knot received this distinguished award. The winners represent the best of the best wedding professionals that engaged couples should consider booking for their own unique wedding.
WeddingWire, a trusted global online wedding marketplace, has a suite of comprehensive tools that make wedding planning easier. The 2020 WeddingWire Couples’ Choice Awards winners exhibit superior professionalism, responsiveness, service and quality when interacting with millions of consumers each month. To determine these distinguished wedding professionals, WeddingWire analyzed reviews across more than 20 service categories to find the most highly rated vendors of the year.
“Congratulations to the wedding sales team, the entire banquet team, kitchen, front desk, activities, housekeeping, maintenance and restaurant associates for all of your hard work,” said Walter Kochansky, general manager of Honey Creek Resort. “These awards truly reflect the quality of service that Honey Creek provides to couples and their guests.”
Featuring lakeside ceremony spots and indoor areas, the resort offers six wedding event spaces with a span of over 8,880 square feet. There are indoor, covered outdoor and uncovered wedding sites for couples to choose from. Honey Creek Resort can comfortably accommodate up to 400 wedding guests.
The resort offers all-inclusive wedding packages, including catering services with hand-crafted, customized menus. Couples are welcome to plan all stages of their wedding on the property, including their bridal shower, engagement party, rehearsal dinner, ceremony and reception.
The Honey Creek Resort team can provide décor, event rentals, lighting/sound, setup, cleanup and more. An event planner is onsite to assist with the whole process.