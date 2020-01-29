MORAVIA — Honey Creek Resort, located on Iowa’s Rathbun Lake, has announced the schedule for the “Honey Creek Live Centennial Concert Series,” in a nod to the 100th anniversary of the Iowa State Parks System. The concerts will take place at the resort every Thursday from July 2 to Aug. 20.
The concert series is free for both resort guests and locals. The lineup features local Iowa musical acts and boasts nationally-recognized artists in pop-rock, country, folk rock, blues and funk. Acts will begin at 6 p.m. and finish around 9 p.m.
The stage, located on Honey Creek’s Great Lawn, allows for scenic views of the resort area and Rathbun Lake. All shows will be family-friendly, with Honey Creek Resort’s vast lawn providing ample space for children to play. Guests should bring a chair or a blanket to sit on. Outside food and beverages, smoking and pets are prohibited.
Series lineup:
July 2 – B2wins: Brazilian twins draws influence from pop, hip hop and funk while incorporating their signature violin and ukulele instrumentals.
July 9 – Pirates, Guitars & Beachfront Bars: Inspired by the beaches of the Caribbean mixed with classic rock, this band plays fun-in-the-sun music.
July 16 – Exit 185: Exit 185 is a cover band that plays everything from the classics to current hit songs across all genres.
July 23 – Trainwreck: Trainwreck plays popular modern country music hits.
July 30 – Kiefer and Scotty Band: This band does it all, from covers to originals, in just about every genre.
Aug. 6 – Final Mix: Final Mix serves up the latest in R&B, jazz fusion, blues, hip hop, rock & roll and original material.
Aug. 13 – Casey Muessigmann: Casey Muessigmann is a country music artist and native of Spencer, Iowa, who appeared on season three of NBC’s “The Voice.”
Aug. 20 – Standing Hampton: Standing Hampton is a premier export of the Des Moines music scene, performing selections from the ‘70s, ‘80s and beyond.
Food and drinks, including beer and bottled alcoholic drinks, will be available for sale at each show. Beer and food sales will support the concert series and future events.
Stay the night and take advantage of all the exciting outdoor summer fun at Honey Creek, including our new Aquapark, watercraft rentals, hiking, biking, kayaks and stand-up paddleboards, and more.
Honey Creek Resort is owned by the state of Iowa and operated by global hospitality company Delaware North on behalf of Iowa’s Department of Natural Resources.