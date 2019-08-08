The annual Henkle reunion was held Sunday, Aug. 4 at Exline Community Center. There was a smaller than usual crowd due to the hot day, many family illnesses, and the state fair starting.
Denny Whisler, of Mexico, Missouri, asked the blessing before the meal. No business meeting was conducted, just visiting. Janice Seddon, of Blue Grass, Iowa, paid the 2019 rent.
Those attending were Denny Whisler and Larry Whisler, of Mexico, Missouri; William and Leila Henkle, Hannah DeJong, and Diana DeJong, all of Montezuma; and Kenny and Judith Stills, of New Virginia, Iowa.
Since the last reunion there was one baby girl: Aria Loren Ahrens, of Bettendorf, Iowa.
There were two marriages: Laura Elizabeth Whisler and Kalip Alan Davidson, of Mexico, Missouri, and Lane Henkle and Lindsay Schwab, of Nevada, Iowa.
There were two deaths: Dorthea (Lottie) Van Blaricom, of Ankeny, and Richard D. "Rich" Zubeck, of Davenport.
The next reunion will be the first Sunday in August 2020 at the Exline Community Center.