The Centerville Cares Coronavirus Food Drive is still collecting food and other necessities to distribute to the elderly and those unable to leave their homes.
Those with non-perishable or financial donations, or those able to help distribute (must be healthy and under 60), or are in need of assistance should contact one of the following:
— Questions or assistance needs: Dewey at 641-895-0074
— Giving financial or other donations: Megan at 641-216-3114
— Volunteer signup: Delaney at 213-309-0774
An excess donations will be given to the Lords Cupboard.