People make appointments to see their doctor for a variety of reasons. Some only go to the doctor when they are experiencing a new problem or concern and are looking for a specific diagnosis or treatment. Others see their doctor at more regular intervals for ongoing follow-up of a chronic problem or disease. For many people, however, the frequency of office visits for a regular health maintenance checkup is not clear. The requirements are different for annual medical physicals, prescription drug follow-ups, prenatal, childhood checkups, and well-woman examinations. Some people expect to have a yearly checkup, and others feel that a checkup once every two to five years is sufficient.
In the past, most medical groups advocated an annual health exam. However, more recently, the American Medical Association and other similar groups have moved away from the yearly exam. They now suggest that medical checkups be referred to as Periodic Health Assessments or Examinations and that they be performed every five years (for adults over 18) until age 40 and every one to three years thereafter. The requirements are more frequent evaluations for those taking prescription medications.
Purpose of the periodic health examination:
• As primary prevention
• To identify risk factors for common chronic diseases
• To detect disease that has no apparent symptoms (secondary prevention)
• As a way for the doctor to counsel people to promote healthy behavior
• To update clinical data since last checkup
• To enhance the relationship between you and your doctor
One of the main goals of prevention and health promotion is to reduce the chance of suffering a major preventable disease. Appanoose County Public Health encourages everyone to make sure you have a primary physician and that you take time to schedule a periodic health examination for yourself. Insurance companies typically encourage and pay (free to the patient) for a once per year health examination. If you have any questions about periodic health assessments please call your local provider or our office at (641) 437-4332.