PI Day is set for Saturday, March 14 at Drake Public Library. Yes. You can celebrate PI Day by coming to the library as it opens at 10 a.m. and purchasing your favorite pie or pies. Several homemade varieties will be available. A Friends member might contact you to donate the pies or you can donate one on Friday March 13 or right at 10 a.m. on the day of the sale.
At our February meeting, the Summer Reading Program theme was shared: “Create Your Own Story.” Our group will be celebrating the 100th day of the year on April 9. During the last weekend of June, will be sponsoring a booth at this year’s Children’s Art Festival, that focuses on the story of Sleeping Beauty. The latest newsletter is coming your way very soon. Read it and get updated on all the wonderful activities, additions to the library’s materials and special services that are funded by the Friends of the Drake Public Library.
Remember to buy a pie on March 14 and enjoy sharing it with your coworkers, family or friends while supporting Drake Public Library.