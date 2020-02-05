The January meeting of the Friends of the Drake Public Library had many items to share as we reviewed the latest events and upcoming activities, many of which are funded by the Friends.
Inter-Library Loans are now free of charge unless your item needs to be borrowed from a university or college library. The new IA Shares free delivery service for public libraries is provided by the State Library of Iowa. Science Club and Art Club are doing very well, with school-aged children participating in various activities. There has been positive participation in the Little Listeners story time for families with babies, toddlers and preschoolers.
There has been interest in starting a small book club for older elementary age students that have been participating in the after school clubs, and preliminary details of the Summer Reading Program were mentioned. The winner of the handbag drawing was Charlotte Kozak. New drapes, purchased with memorial funds, have been installed in the top floor public rooms to help with sound and glare.
Current grant applications, the forthcoming newsletter, memberships and the $5,000 matching membership drive were reviewed. There will be an upcoming “100th Day of 2020” activity and our popular annual Pi Day Pie Sale will be Saturday, March 14.
The next meeting will be held Feb. 27, always the last Thursday of each month, at 5 p.m. All are welcome.