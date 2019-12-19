Friends of the Drake Library met on Nov. 21 for their monthly meeting.
The handbag raffle drawing was on Dec. 14 at 11 a.m. at the Library.
Members shared information on the $5,000 fund challenge, the positiveness in participation of both the art club and the science club, the program “The Pitch” which JeNel Barth and Sue Sacco were guests, the upcoming collection displays that include Rick Hogg’s tractors and Cheryl Burrow’s Holiday Barbies and Hannah Wiltamuth’s special observing of the anniversary of Appanoose Conservation.
There’s no December meeting and the January meeting will be on Jan. 30 at 5 p.m. at the conference room of the Drake Public Library.