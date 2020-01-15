Wayne County Volunteer Income Tax Assistance will start preparing tax returns on Feb. 6. The site will be in operation on Thursday evenings from 4-6 p.m. and Saturday mornings, 9 a.m.-Noon. You can schedule a one-hour appointment and have your return filed the same day. If the hours of operation will not allow you to make an appointment, you can drop off your tax information and have the site call you when it is ready for review, signature and filing. Drop off returns will be completed, as volunteers are available, within 5-7 days.
The site can prepare returns for individuals and families who have incomes at or below $56,000. The IRS sets limits on the types of forms that can be prepared. Out of scope restrictions for volunteers are farm and rental income. Business returns can be prepared if expenses do not exceed $25,000 and there are no depreciation or capital loss carryforward forms.
“The IRS will start accepting returns on January 27, 2020,” said site coordinator Jamie Swearingin. “Some required forms for tax preparation don’t arrive in your mailbox until after that date. The IRS does not allow a volunteer site to hold a return for an extended time. We delay our start date for this reason.”
The Internal Revenue Service approves and provides oversight of operations. You can locate other sites by visiting the https://www.irs.gov/individuals/free-tax-return-preparation-for-you-by-volunteers. Grant funding covers costs and is managed by the Iowa Center for Economic Success. Wayne County Extension is the official sponsor of the site.
To schedule an appointment or if you have questions, call the Wayne County Extension Office at 641-872-1755. The office is open Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m.