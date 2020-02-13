The Franklin Farmhands held their regular meeting on Jan. 29 at the Franklin Township Hall.
The meeting was called to order by President Pacey Hawkins. Colton Webb led roll call.
Pacey talked about the awards banquet which will be held on Feb. 4 at Valley View Event Center in Moulton. Lamb and meat goat weigh-in will be May 2 at the Fairgrounds.
The Appanoose County Fair would like to have a theme for the fair this year, if anyone has any ideas.
Emery Hawkins led the pledge to the American flag and Dakota Devore led the pledge to the 4-H flag.
Our next meeting will be held Wednesday, Feb. 26 at 7:30 at the Franklin Township Hall. Paige Heesch will bring drinks. Gracie and Kennan Hinners and Carter Hanus will bring snacks.