The Franklin Farmhands 4-H club met on Dec. 4 at the Franklin Township Hall.
The meeting was called to order by President Pacey Hawkins. The pledge to the 4-H flag was led by Colton Webb. The pledge to the American Flag was led by Thayda Houser.
Election of officers was held. Pacey Hawkins is the President, Paige Heesch is the Vice President, Colton Webb is the secretary, Madison Keller is the treasurer, Gracie Hinners is the reporter, and Kaylee Lancaster is the Historian.
Paige Heesch did a presentation on Rice Krispie treats.
Zoe Joiner gave a presentation of grooming beef cattle. Beef weigh-in will be held Dec. 6th at the fairgrounds.
The Hawkins family brought drinks and Paige Heesch and Zoe Joiner brought snacks.