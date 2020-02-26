Sixth through eighth grade band students from Howar Middle School recently participated in the annual Solo/Ensemble Festival on Feb. 8 at Centerville High School.
The students performed a prepared solo for a judge, and then received comments and feedback about their performance. In each center, the judge selected outstanding performances for the day.
In Center 1, the outstanding performance was Lauren Phillips, eighth grade flute. In Center 2, Brady Belloma, eighth grade trumpet, and Noelle Craver, seventh grade French horn, both received the outstanding performance award. In Center 3, Blane Clayworth, eighth grade tuba, was selected for his outstanding solo performance.