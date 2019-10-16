The 26th annual Fenton Reunion was held Aug. 25 at the Moravia Grace Fellowship Hall in Moravia. The event was hosted by Dave and Jean Fenton along with Bonnie Main of Moravia. Dave welcomed everyone and Barb Padavich gave the blessing before the meal. A delicious potluck dinner was enjoyed by all.
Gifts were awarded to the youngest, Ava Fritz, daughter of Nicole Fritz and granddaughter of Johnny Verle and Brenda Fenton from Burlington; oldest, Wanda Fenton of Melrose; family that traveled the farthest was Leonard and Susan Wolver, of Clinton; the couple married the longest was John and Betty Sulser (67 years), of Plano; and the door prize was won by Cindy Printy, from Centerville.
Dave thanked everyone for attending the reunion and encouraged everyone to stay and enjoy visiting, sharing stories and ancestry information.
Births in the last year: Evelyn Fenton, daughter of Jordan and Rachel Fenton, granddaughter of David and Michelle Fenton, great-granddaughter of Dave Fenton; Ava Fritz, daughter of Nicole Fritz and granddaughter of Johnny Verle and Brenda Fenton; and Oliver Main, son of Nick and Heather Main, grandson of Larry and Cheryl Main, great-grandson of Marion and Bonnie (Fenton) Main.
Deaths in the last year: Debbie Fenton, mother of Andy and Chad Fenton; and Jim Main, brother of Marion Main.
Nearly 100 Fenton descendants and family friends were in attendance as listed: Doran and Glenys (Fenton) Bolin, and Cecil Saner, all of Ottumwa; Leonard and Susan Wolver, of Clinton; Tom and Bev (Fenton) Duval of Melrose; Barb Padavich, Pat, Rhylan and Anessa Sienna, Slade Risher, Jolee Fenton and Wynslee Wilson, Gary and Cherly Burrows, Cindy Printy, Deb (Fenton) Sornson, Dale, Debbie and Krystal Thomas, Joe and Sandy Conn, Morgan Fenton and Chad Fenton, all of Centerville; Jerry and Linda K. Fenton, Jeff Brewer, John and Brenda Fenton, Nicole and Ava Fritz, all of Burlington; Brian Allen, of Cedar Rapids; John and Betty Sulser, of Plano; Dennie and Charlotte Fenton, of Moulton; Joey, Makenley and Daylen Fenton and a friend, of Udell; Frankie and Margaret (Fenton) Grogan, of Livonia, Missouri; Pat Main of Udall, Kansas; Elizabeth and Bill Offenburger, Larry, Connie, Eve and Ezra Hirschy, all of Chariton; Connie (Fenton) McKinley, of Russell; Wanda Fenton, of Melrose; Andy, Layne, Conor and Rilynn Fenton, Shandell Ware, all of Mystic;Jerry and Joan Galbreath, of Promise City; Sally and Haley Cassat, of Eldon; Kenny and Kathy Stocker, of Morning Sun; Dennis and Helen Helleur, of Cincinnati; Natalie, Abby, Emma, Jeannie and Mitch Main, Mandy, Cheryl and Larry Main, Dave and Jean Fenton, Bonnie and Marion Main, all of Moravia.