UNIONVILLE, Mo. — Farmers Bank of Northern Missouri is partnering with the Missouri Bankers Association to provide Segways for men and women injured in Iraq and Afghanistan. Farmers Bank of Northern Missouri has donated $5,000 for Segs4Vets, a volunteer program that provides Segway mobile transporters to help severely injured veterans.
“We are honored to help the men and women who proudly serve to protect our freedoms. Participating in Segs4Vets gives our bank on behalf of the officers and employees, the opportunity to say thank you to veterans and their families for their sacrifices to keep our nation safe,” said David Tribble, Farmers Bank of Northern Missouri president and CEO.
MBA is conducting its 11th fundraising campaign for Segs4Vets, the association’s designated charity. Since 2009, banks in Missouri, their employees and communities, and MBA associate members have raised more than $623,000 to support Segs4Vets. Donations from MBA members and their communities exceeded $74,000 in 2018. This year’s Segs4Vets goal is $77,000.
“Seven is key to this year’s Segs4Vets campaign,” said Max Cook, MBA president and CEO. “We can purchase seven Segways for $77,000 if we reach our 2019 goal, and this will push Segs4Vets donations from MBA and our members pass $700,000!”
Launched in 2005, Segs4Vets is a grassroots program administered by volunteers. The cost to provide a Segway is more than $10,000. The cost for an ALLY chair, a modified Segway chair, is $15,000. For every $1 donated, 98¢ supports Segs4Vets’ mission — helping severely injured men and women returning from Iraq and Afghanistan to choose the path of independence and to remain productive members of society.
“Every year, I tell bankers how much I am amazed at their generosity to support our veterans through Segs4Vets,” Cook said. “I am proud of Farmers Bank of Northern Missouri’s commitment to support the men and women who make sacrifices to support our freedoms.”
“When men and women serving our nation suffer serious injury and permanent disability, they must have resources and tools that help them live independently and contribute to society,” said Jerry Kerr, president and co-founder of Segs4Vets. “Segs4Vets empowers these men and women, giving them a new outlook on life.”