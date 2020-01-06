The Hope Chest Thrift Store allowed 48 families, with more than 250 children, at their yearly Children’s Free Christmas Shopping Day.
The event was held on Dec. 5, before Christmas. Volunteers and donors in the community allowed for $10 vouchers to shop for each family member. Attendees left the store with their items wrapped and ready for Christmas.
For the event, the Centerville Walmart donated a new 12-foot Christmas tree to the Hope Chest for display.
Hope Chest is currently working to sort and store items already sorted, so is currently not accepting donations in January. They will resume taking donations in February once the staff is able to catch up.