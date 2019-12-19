Christmas came a little early this year to the Indian Hills Centerville campus. Ten families, including 22 children, were treated recently during the 2nd Annual Falcon Christmas. They are the families of IHCC students and got the full holiday experience, including a visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus.
“We were so happy with the way this event turned out last year,” said Centerville campus Dean Noel Gorden, “that we wanted to bring it back and give these families of some of our students a Christmas to remember.”
Donations for the evening came from faculty and staff and Mary Sauter and the Pay It Forward Christmas Charities, Inc.
“I also want to thank Patricia Babbitt, a math instructor on our campus, who helped coordinate the efforts. It certainly takes a village to make something like this possible and we have such good-hearted people here.”
Every family received toys, winter outerwear and gift cards and they also got a food basket that included a turkey.