Years ago, when I was having one of the many changes in my life, a friend sent me a poem by Christine Anders. When I reflect on the Christmas story of Mary and Joseph, as well as many other current year-end events, I review some lines from the poem:
”When I face a change, I will remind myself that just because it’s been done that way for years doesn’t mean there isn’t a different way to do it. ... I will be gentle with myself and others knowing that change is often scary. ... I will accept that I may make a mistake but I will also learn from it. ... I will let go of the past and accept the challenge of the future.”
When Fairview Church board was deliberating whether to build an educational addition in 1958, one of the elders listened for a time without voicing his opinion. Realizing that he had not spoken, the other members asked, “Well, Jess (Tarrence) what do you think?”
Jess looked down and reflected a while then spoke, “Well we’ve never done it that way before, (and paused) but I don’t know why we couldn’t.” The proposal involved assuming some debt to be paid by having annual “Lord’s Acre” sales.
Well, the board following Jess’ leading and built the addition with four church school classrooms, bathrooms, and a church office, dedicating the building in 1960. In the ensuing years, the addition has served the church family well, for church school classes, vacation Bible school, and after remodeling a fellowship with an updated kitchen used for church dinners, area weddings and funerals.
Life for Mary and Joseph was changing as they followed instructions by angels and traveled to Bethlehem to pay their taxes. While there, the birth of Jesus brought more change with celebration, then escape for Herod to Bethlehem for a few years.
As our lives continue in 2020, may we accept changes with grace that Mary and Joseph did, knowing changes are sometimes God-ordained.