Sixty individuals donated blood this week at the Centerville blood drive, which included four first-time donors.
The following donated: Stanley Huston, Lisa Edwards, Thelma Smothers, Paula Dalponte, Sherry Jones, Peggy Sales, Sam Blumer, Rick Sharp, Mona Berry, Haley Coffey, John McKee, Maureen Valentine, Tammy Phillips, Diana Angran, Sharena Kaster, Sarah Gama, Christina Fowler, Melanie Lawson, Sandra Summers, Sue Golic, Patricia Snider, Lottie Wilson, Bonnie Kauzlarich, George Howell, Carole Brown, Shane Goldammer, Garry Goldammer, Jan Harris, Stephen Hoch, James Shirley, Donna Todey, Francis Thom, Chloie Lewis, Brandy Roush, Gary Foster, Erica Daniels, Tina Seddon, Cindy Jackson, Dale Thomas, Alexander Carroll, Debra Dell, Bruce Jensen, Charlotte Kirby, Rod Witt, Zelda Starr, Jeramy Collis, Heaven Boylson, Sarah Simmons, Danny Glenn, Kathy Allen, Brianne Thompson, Teresa VanRoekel, Nickolas Hindley, Eric Doll, Joie Mason, Alyson Hoover, Amy Kroeger, Jena Kroeger, Sheila Selix and Bradley Stufflebeam
We want to thank our advertisers: The Daily Iowegian, Community 1st Credit Union, KCOG, Lange Funeral Home, Wells Manufacturing, the area Churches and the many businesses and community service organizations that allowed us to place our posters in their establishments. A special thank you to Grace Tabernacle Church for the use of their facility and Gary Thomas.
Our volunteers were: Rose Cunningham, Sharon West, Irene Arbogast, Pat Atkinson, Mary Jane Cobb, Lorraine George, Marilyn Gorden, Sandra Mitchell, Pat Albright, Pat Brown, Jeanie Pratte and Rose Knight