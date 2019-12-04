Our November Birthday Co-op was again full of laughs and good food. We will not have a Birthday Co-op in December. We are hosting a Catered Affair on Dec. 12 at 5 p.m. Thelma Saxton is cooking and the Gordon Family will be providing the entertainment for us. The cost for the dinner must be paid by Dec. 6.
Milestone serves a tasty meal at 11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday in our building. Stop by the club to get a menu. Please call a day ahead to order your lunch.
Every other Friday the building is open to the public for entertainment with the “Just Us” Band (free will donation). Music starts at 6:30 p.m. with a co-op dinner at 7:30 p.m. As this year winds down, I want to add a note about this. The band pays to use the building and then if there is money left, they get some gas money pay to entertain the public. Please keep that in mind when attending and “free will” donate.
The trip to Canada is a go. There are 39 people signed to go. If interested in traveling to Canada, please let me know. You do need a passport for this trip. Deposit is due in February 2020.
The trip to Vermont in October 2020 is full with a waiting list. The deposit for this trip is due in June 2020.
I have information at the club for a cruise to the Panama Canal in March 2021. The price includes airfare and all port costs. If interested contact me at the club.
For more information on any 18-80 Club activities, stop in and visit with me. I am in the building on Wednesday mornings. A few ladies are doing a walking exercise program, all are welcome. We begin the exercise program about 9:15 a.m. on Wednesday, come join us.