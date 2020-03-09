Centerville, IA (52544)

Today

Periods of rain and freezing rain this evening...becoming partly cloudy. Low 29F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 90%..

Tonight

Periods of rain and freezing rain this evening...becoming partly cloudy. Low 29F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 90%.