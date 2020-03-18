Julie De Vries, MS, LMHC of Centerville, Iowa, earned the prestigious Registered Play Therapist (RPT) credential conferred by the Association for Play Therapy (APT), according to its CEO, Kathryn Lebby, CAE, CMP.
To become a Registered Play Therapist (RPT), applicants must hold a clinical mental health license and complete additional requirements specific to play therapy instruction, experience, and supervision.
Play Therapy is a mental health modality used by licensed mental health professionals to treat cognitive, behavioral, and emotional issues through the language of play. Although most often used with children for developmental reasons, play therapy can also be used with adults. Clinical research supports its effectiveness1 for treating an array of mental health disorders.
The Association for Play Therapy (APT) is a national professional society formed in 1982 to advance the field of play therapy through programs aimed at research, training, credentialing, and networking. Based on rigorous standards, APT confers the Registered Play Therapist™ (RPT), Registered Play Therapist-Supervisor (RPT-S), and School Based-Registered Play Therapist (SB-RPT) credentials. Additional information is available at www.a4pt.org.