The calendar has been set for two upcoming legislative coffee sessions in Centerville, which will feature local state legislators to discuss with local residents and update them on the legislative session.
The legislative coffees are organized by Chariton Valley Planning and Development and are held at their offices on the west side of the Centerville square.
The first in-session coffee will be on Saturday, Feb. 15 and the second will be on Saturday, March 21. Both will last approximately an hour, starting at 10 a.m.
Senator Ken Rozenboom and Representative Holly Brink will both be attending.