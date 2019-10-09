The Dandy Doers are off to a “sweet” start with their first meeting since the county fair. On Oct. 4, the club started off strong with a very productive meeting. Dandy Doers elected officers and even had their first presentation.
The first thing matter of business was election of new officers. In the position of President is Masey Brown and as Vice President is Kaleb Carroll. Micah Carroll will serve as club Secretary; Jackson Walker is the new Treasurer and his younger sister Gracie Walker is the Photographer. Zola Lucas was elected as club reporter.
The first presentation was a presentation about bees and extracting honey from the hives. It was a “sweet” presentation, to say the least. This was presented by Ryan and Zola Lucas. The presentation started off by showing four frames with honeycomb on them. Then a knife was heated to slice the caps off. After this, part of the extraction process, the spinning and draining of the honey was demonstrated. Every member of our club was offered some honey, both strained and still in the comb.
Dandy Doers had a worthwhile meeting and you will start to see more articles about the Dandy Doers deeds. This year we plan to continue doing community service and will be just as, if not more helpful than ever.