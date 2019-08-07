The Centerville Concert Association has been providing live entertainment for patrons in Southern Iowa and Northern Missouri for the past 53 years. Now they are inviting the public to join the 300 members who enjoyed the last season, to become part of the current August/September membership drive. The series this season will feature 6 local performances plus 12 additional different concerts in Ottumwa, Fairfield, Indianola and Washington. The family season ticket prices have not changed and make the concert series one of the best entertainment values around.
The real value becomes evident when you look at the artist selected by the board for this season. The first show will be a tribute show to Iowa's own Everly Brothers featuring “Wake Up Little Suzie” This will be followed by Ball in the House, a R&B/soul/pop A Cappella group will entertain with a tunes such as “My Girl” by the Temptations. Next will be Roy Rogers and the Sons of the Pioneers singing “Cool Water” and “Happy Trails”. Roy's son, Dusty is part of the group. In April there will be a repeat performance by the Albia Community Choir featuring a new and varied choral program. They will be followed by Grammy Award winning Female Vocalist of the Year, Rhonda Vincent and her award winning Bluegrass band Rage. Guest tickets and reciprocity tickets will NOT be accepted for this show. Lastly the series will feature a tribute to the group Chicago. “Beginnings” will bring to life the melodies of Chicago like “Color My World.”
Letters have been sent to members and new individuals and businesses to become part of the Centerville Concert Association by mailing a check to become a member in advance of the drive which will begin August 19th. Volunteers will then be making contacts and while a good percentage of the community will be contacted, interested individuals are also encouraged to purchase memberships at Owl Pharmacy on the Centerville Square.
You may also check the association web site, centervilleconcertassociation.com. The CCA board appreciates all the support the area has shown over the years as they continue their goal of providing entertainment and education for everyone. The concert series benefits not only individuals attending, but the community's image as a whole.