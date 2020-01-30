The Appanoose County Community Fund is now accepting applications for grants to fund 2020 Appanoose County community projects.
Any non-profit with 501©(3) status, or organization sponsored by a 501©(3) non-profit, may apply.
Applications may be picked up at the Centerville-Rathbun Lake Area Chamber of Commerce or downloaded online through the websites of the Chamber, Appanoose Economic Development Corporation and City of Centerville.
Completed applications must be returned to the Chamber office by 4 p.m. on Feb. 28.
The Appanoose County Community Fund receives an allocation through the State of Iowa from gambling proceeds. In 2020, the fund will distribute more than $116,000. It is anticipated that funds will be awarded to successful applicants in May 2020. Projects funded in 2020 must be completed and final reports submitted by Dec. 31, 2020.
Since the foundation was established in 2005, more than $1 million has been distributed to Appanoose County non-profit groups.
For further information, interested persons can contact Larry Bettis, chairperson, at 641-895-1052 or at lsbettis@yahoo.com. Other members of the board include Irene Brooks, Jan Cowan, Richard Gorden, John Probasco, Jan Spurgeon, Cynthia Sulser and Paul Witt. Questions may be discussed with any member of the board.