The Indian Hills Community College Performing and Visual Arts department was gearing up for a very big couple of months when the college’s operations were drastically altered due to the COVID-19 outbreak in March. The department, however, has already turned its attention to the next academic year.
Spring is probably the busiest time of year for the students taking part in the IHCC choral groups, jazz band and theatre department. This year, the concerts, poetry reading, recitals and the spring drama performance, Auntie Mame, were all cancelled, making for disappointing news for the students who had been practicing for those performances for some time.
“It has been heartbreaking for our students that they will miss all the events that had been scheduled,” said Dr. Jennifer Boyenga, Director of Fine Arts/Theatre at Indian Hills.
“Everything just stopped. But as far as the spring play is concerned, we have a full set on stage constructed so we are going to pick up on Auntie Mame in September and perform it Oct. 8-10. Our lead performer, Shannon Garrels from Bloomfield, has everything memorized and Dr. (Ray) Slavens had a complete set built so we decided not to let any of that hard work go to waste. We’ll have to re-cast some parts but that will open up opportunities for freshmen to perform in the play.”
The Indian Hills choral department will have a role in the college’s virtual graduation ceremonies in May. Details are still being worked out, but Boyenga notes that performances and music are recorded throughout the year and they are ready to supply what is needed for commencement at both Centerville and Ottumwa.
Scholarships are a valuable tool to recruit students to Indian Hills – there will be more than three dozen given next year – and Boyenga says many people may not know about them when it comes to her department. “Students have to be involved in at least one area of the performing arts (to qualify for a scholarship),” Boyenga said, “but many receive a split scholarship between two areas like choir and jazz band, or theatre and choir. These scholarships are renewable for a second or, sometimes, third year depending on a student’s major. And they are open to any IHCC student so they don’t have to major in the arts to get one. We have awarded fine arts scholarships to students from every major at the college.”
Garrels, the current student from Bloomfield, is what Boyenga refers to as a “triple threat” who sings, takes voice and instrument lessons, plays saxophone in the jazz band, and had the lead role in Auntie Mame, involved in three different areas. Brian Brain from Hedrick graduated in 2019 and was a quadruple threat said Boyenga, since he “did everything plus was in the creative writing club where he was writing and performing in his own screenplay.”
Anyone with questions about the Performing and Visual Arts department and the scholarships available can contact Boyenga or visit www.indianhills.edu/arts/scholarships.