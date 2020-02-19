Coatney makes DMACC president’s list

Des Moines Area Community College President Rob Denson recently released the names of students eligible for the Fall Semester President’s List. To be eligible, a student must have completed a minimum of 6 credits and earned a 4.0 grade point average for that semester.

Abigail Coatney, a liberal arts major from Mystic, was a local student on the list.

Clark makes Simpson presidents list

Simpson College announced Mariah Clark, of Cincinnati, made the President’s List for the 2019 Fall Semester.

Students named to the President’s List achieved a 4.0 GPA for the semester.

Clark is a graduate of Seymour High School.

Subscribers help the Daily Iowegian produce content like this and employ local journalists who cover news and sports in the community. Support your local newspaper today by subscribing for as little as $8.99 per month at www.dailyiowegian.com/subscriptions or by calling our circulation department at 641-856-6336.


0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you