Coatney makes DMACC president’s list
Des Moines Area Community College President Rob Denson recently released the names of students eligible for the Fall Semester President’s List. To be eligible, a student must have completed a minimum of 6 credits and earned a 4.0 grade point average for that semester.
Abigail Coatney, a liberal arts major from Mystic, was a local student on the list.
Clark makes Simpson presidents list
Simpson College announced Mariah Clark, of Cincinnati, made the President’s List for the 2019 Fall Semester.
Students named to the President’s List achieved a 4.0 GPA for the semester.
Clark is a graduate of Seymour High School.