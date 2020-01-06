December’s Catered Affair was wonderful. We have Thelma Saxton booked for next December. The Gordon Family entertained us. Our January birthday co-op will be on Jan. 16 at 5 p.m. We will celebrate December and January birthdays.
Milestone serves a tasty meal at 11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday in our building. Stop by the club to get a menu. Please call a day ahead to order your lunch.
On the first and third Fridays of each month, the building is open to the public for entertainment with the “Just Us” Band (free-will donation). Music starts at 6:30 p.m. with a co-op dinner at 7:30 p.m.
There is room for more travelers for our trip to Canada. You do need a passport for this trip. The deposit is due in February 2020. Think about taking this adventure with us.
The trip to Vermont in October 2020 is full with a waiting list. The deposit for this trip is due in June 2020.
I have information at the club for a cruise to the Panama Canal in March 2021. The price includes airfare and all port costs. If interested contact me at the club.
Dues can now be paid. Dues help to keep the club running. Dues paid after March 1 increase in price significantly.
For more information on any 18-80 Club activities, stop in and visit with me. I am in the building on Wednesday mornings. A few ladies are doing a walking exercise program, all are welcome. We begin the exercise program about 9:15 a.m. on Wednesday, come join us.