Our August Birthday Co-op was attended by many people. Our September Birthday Co-op will be on Sept. 19 at 5 p.m. Please bring a covered dish to share, your table service, and any serving pieces needed. Bring your smile and sense of humor, because we have a good time. Members-only, please. Ask about joining in the fun.
Our trip to the Mississippi River now has 56 members signed on, the bus is full. The trip will be Friday, Oct. 18. We will leave the club at 6 a.m. If you are signed up to take the cruise, please get your payment in by Sept. 6. This will be non-refundable.
Milestone serves a tasty meal at 11:30 a.m. Monday-Friday in our building. Stop by the club to get a menu. Please call a day ahead to order your lunch.
Our last trip to Meskwaki for this year will be Oct. 30-31. There are already 20 people signed up to go. Join us for a fun overnight away. I need your reservation by Friday, Oct. 18. With the cost you get your bus trip up and back, your room, $40 on your Meskwaki card, and you also get a $10 food voucher.
Every other Friday, the building is open to the public for entertainment with the “Just Us” Band (free-will donation). Music starts at 6:30 p.m. with a co-op dinner at 7:30 p.m.
Our trip to Canada is planned for June 18-28, 2020. We need two more people for this trip to be a go. If interested in traveling to Canada, please let me know. You do need a passport for this trip. Deposit is due in February 2020.
The trip to Vermont in October 2020 is a go. I have 34 people signed up to travel with us. The deposit for this trip is due in June 2020.
For more information on any 18-80 Club activities, stop in and visit with me. I am in the building on Wednesday mornings. A couple of ladies and me are doing a walking exercise program, all are welcome. We begin the exercise program about 9:15 a.m. on Wednesday.