February’s soup and salad birthday co-op was a big hit. Our March co-op will be on March 19 at 5 p.m. Bring a covered dish and your serving pieces. The club will again this month furnish the place settings. Come join in the fun.
Milestone serves a tasty meal at 11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday in our building. Stop by the club to get a menu. Please call a day ahead to order your lunch.
On the first and third Fridays of each month, the building is open to the public for entertainment with the “Just Us” Band (free will donation). Music starts at 6:30 p.m. with a co-op dinner at 7:30 p.m.
We have forty four people traveling to Canada. The departure date is approaching fast. The final payment is due the first part of April.
I am in the process of planning a one day trip to visit the Budweiser Clydesdale Farm in Booneville, Missouri. More information will be in the April newsletter.
Our first trip to Meskwaki in Tama is set for April 30 returning on May 1. Sign up for this trip by Friday, April 3. Payment is due at sign up.
For more information on any 18-80 Club activities, stop in and visit with me. I am in the building on Wednesday mornings. A few ladies are doing a walking exercise program, all are welcome. We begin the exercise program about 9:15 a.m. on Wednesday, come join us.