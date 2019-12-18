The Morgan E. Cline Foundation announced the recipients of its 2019 grants to the community: the Appanoose County Historical Society, Centerville Fire and Rescue, Kids World, The Rathbun Lake-Area YMCA, and The Lord’s Cupboard.
- The Appanoose County Historical Society received $20,000 to make improvements to the historic jail and sheriff’s residence.
- Centerville Fire and Rescue received $20,000 for training equipment that will be used for first responder and community first-aid trainings.
- Kids World received $20,000 for classroom and building improvements.
- The Rathbun Lake-Area YMCA received $20,000 towards the replacement of its hot tub.
- The Lord’s Cupboard received a Growing Good Grant, which is a three-year grant for a total of $10,000 ($5,000 the first year, $3,000 the second year, and $2,000 the third year) to make improvements to the building and purchase new equipment.
"Appanoose County is fortunate to have a number of high-quality nonprofits doing important work in the community. We have access to a number of services and programs that you simply don’t see in other counties this size," said Alison Fraser, CEO of the foundation. "Our community’s nonprofits are doing a good job covering their day-to-day operating costs, but need help covering those large, one-time expenses that come with taking care of aging facilities or starting up new programs."
Grantmaking to local nonprofits is just part of how the foundation gives back to Appanoose County. The foundation also supports the continued operation of social enterprises Morgan Cline established during his life, including The Continental Hotel, The Shoppes at Bradley Hall, and the Majestic Theater. These social enterprises operate in the community like businesses, while also preserving historic buildings and attracting visitors to the area. All three rely on community support and the foundation for their continued operation.
The foundation received 16 letters of inquiry from nonprofits in Appanoose County prior to selecting the 2019 grantees. Of those, a limited number were invited to submit full applications. Information about the foundation and how to apply for future funding is available at MorganClineFoundation.org.