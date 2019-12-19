INDIANOLA — Mariah Clark of Cincinnati graduated Cum Laude from Simpson College with a degree in Psychology during the December Commencement Ceremony on Dec. 14 in Indianola.
Clark was among 90 students who completed their degree requirements at the conclusion of the fall 2019 semester.
This year marked the 11th time Simpson has celebrated commencement in December. The ceremony took place in historic Smith Chapel, which proudly displayed its holiday decorations.
Clark joins a worldwide network of more than 22,000 living alumni.