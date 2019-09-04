The over 60 reunion for Centerville High School graduates will be held Oct. 5 at the 18-80 Club at 922 West State Street in Centerville, Iowa.
The program begins at 11 a.m., with lunch served at noon followed by pictures and visitation until 2:30 p.m.
The cost to attend is $20. Send check including year of graduation to: Sam Bowen, 150 Le Moyne Parkway, Oak Park, IL 60302.
RSVP by Sept. 15, no later than Sept. 28.
Bring a picture of previous years of your group if you would like to share. A table will be set up for pictures. Put your name on the back to assure getting them back.
This year’s planning committee members are chairperson Wilma Jeane Wilson, assist chair Sam Bowen, Kathryn Sharp Wood, Karen Jensen Bailey, Patricia Lowe DeVore, Nancy Nilsson Mericle, and Orvella Stewart Wright, and Cherie and Ron Tait.