Centerville High School graduate and area native Chuck Banks will be at the Drake Public Library on Saturday, Oct. 5 for a book signing event and lecture.
Banks recently published his 12th book, released as an eBook and paperback in August 2019. Banks has planned a book signing in Centerville on Oct. 5 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Drake Public Library.
Banks lives in Donnellson, Iowa, where he teaches and coaches at Central Lee Community School District. His most recent book is titled “The Midwest Paranormal Road Trip II.”
This book explores personal experiences and experiences from around hauntings of the Midwest. The book is published from KDP press, and is available at Amazon.com as a paperback and Kindle.
A portion of each book sold will be donated back to the Drake Free Public Library.
Banks was born and raised in the Centerville area and was an educator in the Centerville Community School District for several years before moving on to the Central Lee school district eight years ago.