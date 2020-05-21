The Centerville High School theater department has received the following honors through the Iowa High School Musical Theater Awards, presented by EMC Insurance Companies, for its November production of Cinderella:
— Outstanding performance in a lead role: Annika Harris as the Fairy Godmother
— Distinguished Scene: "Impossible" with Haley Brummett, Annika Harris, our coachman and horses; Emery Hawkins, Reese Bishop, Maizy Reed, Emersyn Pettibone, Finley Cox, and Paisley Sherwood.
— Outstanding Community Engagement: Soles 4 Souls shoe collection and Bake sale for Backpacks of Love program.
— Outstanding stage management: Gabriella DePrizio
— Honorary Assistant Stage Manager for the Showcase: Gabriella DePrizio (2nd year chosen)
Due to COVID-19, Des Moines Performing Arts earlier announced that the 2020 Iowa High School Musical TheaterAwards Showcase scheduled for June 1, 2020 at the Des Moines Civic Center has been canceled.