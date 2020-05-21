Annika Harris and Gabriella DePrizio

The Centerville High School theater department has received the following honors through the Iowa High School Musical Theater Awards, presented by EMC Insurance Companies, for its November production of Cinderella:

— Outstanding performance in a lead role: Annika Harris as the Fairy Godmother

— Distinguished Scene: "Impossible" with Haley Brummett, Annika Harris, our coachman and horses; Emery Hawkins, Reese Bishop, Maizy Reed, Emersyn Pettibone, Finley Cox, and Paisley Sherwood.

— Outstanding Community Engagement: Soles 4 Souls shoe collection and Bake sale for Backpacks of Love program.

— Outstanding stage management: Gabriella DePrizio

— Honorary Assistant Stage Manager for the Showcase: Gabriella DePrizio (2nd year chosen)

Due to COVID-19, Des Moines Performing Arts earlier announced that the 2020 Iowa High School Musical TheaterAwards Showcase scheduled for June 1, 2020 at the Des Moines Civic Center has been canceled.

