CEDAR RAPIDS — Kirkwood Community College has released its Dean’s List for the fall 2019 semester. These students have achieved a 3.3 grade point average or higher after completing 12 or more credit hours at the college.
Hailey Sieren, of Centerville, is a local student who has earned this distinction.
Subscribers help the Daily Iowegian produce content like this and employ local journalists who cover news and sports in the community. Support your local newspaper today by subscribing for as little as $8.99 per month at www.dailyiowegian.com/subscriptions or by calling our circulation department at 641-856-6336.