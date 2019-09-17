Concert members of the Centerville Concert Association can look forward to the season opener of the 2019-2020 Concert Series. It is always exciting at this time because this concert tends to be a highlight on every season.
The Everly Set will be coming to Centerville on Saturday, Sept. 21 to entertain and remind concert goers of the great history of the famed brothers.
In 1957, teenagers Phil and Don Everly released mega-hits "Bye, Bye Love" and "Wake up Little Susie" supercharging the vocal sound of rock ’n’ roll and unleashing the sparkling, brotherly harmony that would influence The Beatles, Simon and Garfunkel, The Beach Boys, The Hollies, Peter, Paul & Mary, Bob Dylan, The Bee Gees and The Eagles. Their impact on popular music throughout the '60s and '70s is immeasurable. Now, six decades later, two highly acclaimed singer-songwriters have combined forces to become The Everly Set. An honest approximation of the originals.
Sean Altman, Rockapella founder and Carmen Sandiego theme song composer, and rocker Jack Skuller, winner of the Songwriters Hall of Fame Holly prize and former Disney radio and record artist, bring the Everly's sparkling hits to life with bravado and visual style. An affectionate humor and deep appreciation of this music and the brothers Everly, are clearly abundant and the basis of The Everly Set.
Bye, Bye Love; Wake Up Little Susie; Cathy's Clown; All I Have To Do Is Dream; When Will I Be Loved; Crying In The Rain; Bird Dog; Claudette; and many more classic hits are on schedule for this supercharged performance.
Admission to The Everly Set concert is by season membership. Adult season memberships will be available for purchase at the door. The membership is good for six concerts in Centerville, plus 12 other concerts in Ottumwa, Fairfield, Indianola and Washington. Season memberships are also available at Owl Pharmacy on the east side of the Centerville square. Single tickets will also be available at the door.